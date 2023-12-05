Bangladesh eying first ever Test series win against New Zealand

“You sometimes can’t read Mirpur until you play couple of sessions, even.

There’s so much traffic going on, in this pitch. I don’t think any venue is used so much in world cricket. We can’t predict what’s going to happen. We will try to not change much, at the moment.”

Also having won the game, Bangladesh made a good start to their third cycle of World Test Championship (WTC). In the last two cycles, they had just one win and never could start with a victory.

Now this is their chance to put them in an advantageous position. As Bangladesh’s target is to win the WTC matches at home, a series victory against New Zealand could be a huge boost.

“Realistic goal (in this WTC cycle) would be try to win all the matches at home. I think We can do that. I said that at the start of this series that we aim to play well at home. Then try to compete outside,” the head coach said.

“We have good fast bowlers who will help us compete in a different condition. Our young players are capable of playing in any conditions. We need to prepare. The board has done good things like using Duke balls, and playing on grassy pitches. It has helped developed fast bowlers, and batters who can play fast bowling.”