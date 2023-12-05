Bangladesh eying first ever Test series win against New Zealand

Bangladesh are brimmed with confidence to seal their first ever series victory against New Zealand in the longer format as they take on the visitors in the second and final Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The match will start at 9.30 am.
The Tigers lead the series 1-0 following their 150-run victory in the first Test. A draw or victory would give them the series for the first time against a team sans West Indies and Zimbabwe.
The victory came without their biggest match winner and regular captain Shakib Al Hasan and also without some of their key players like Ebadot Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das.
Winning against big teams at home is nothing new for Bangladesh but unlike the victory against Australia and England, this came in a genuine good pitch, a thing that further enhanced the home side’s confidence.
Sylhet’s pitch was spin favourable but it was not a rage turner like Mirpur. Also the bounce was even, favouring the batters with skillset at the same time. But Mirpur pitch will be different totally. If not a rage turner, the bounce will be uneven and pitch will be slow, which is believed to make the batters task tougher.
But whatever the condition is, Bangladesh will be eying a series victory and their fourth straight victory at home this year, after winning a Test each against Ireland, Afghanistan and New Zealand in the first match.
“We played really good cricket in Sylhet. We competed really well in all five days. We selected the combination according to our strengths and the conditions in Sylhet,” Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said.
“You sometimes can’t read Mirpur until you play couple of sessions, even.
There’s so much traffic going on, in this pitch. I don’t think any venue is used so much in world cricket. We can’t predict what’s going to happen. We will try to not change much, at the moment.”
Also having won the game, Bangladesh made a good start to their third cycle of World Test Championship (WTC). In the last two cycles, they had just one win and never could start with a victory.
Now this is their chance to put them in an advantageous position. As Bangladesh’s target is to win the WTC matches at home, a series victory against New Zealand could be a huge boost.
“Realistic goal (in this WTC cycle) would be try to win all the matches at home. I think We can do that. I said that at the start of this series that we aim to play well at home. Then try to compete outside,” the head coach said.
“We have good fast bowlers who will help us compete in a different condition. Our young players are capable of playing in any conditions. We need to prepare. The board has done good things like using Duke balls, and playing on grassy pitches. It has helped developed fast bowlers, and batters who can play fast bowling.”
Bangladesh’s Test record is dismal but the way they are progressing, it is believed they would fix it very soon. As of now, the Tigers played 139 Test matches resulting in 19 victories, 102 defeats and 18 draws.
Against the Black Caps, they played 18 matches and won just 2, lost 13 and drew 3. Barring West Indies and Zimbabwe, New Zealand are the only team, against which Bangladesh now have more than one Test victory.
While Bangladesh planned for a grand series victory, New Zealand who are in cornered position, vowed to fight their way back.
“Again, we’re expecting obviously spin friendly conditions, but we spoke about it after the last game about being more consistent for longer as a bowling group. And then, obviously, partnerships as a batting unit. We’ve had a great couple of days of training. So, it’s looking forward to getting into another test match,” New Zealand captain Tim Southee said.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Morad.
New Zealand: Tim Southee (Captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Neil Wagner.