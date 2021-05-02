Taijul takes five for as Sri Lanka set 437-run target for Bangladesh

With a 242-run first-innings lead, Sri Lanka declared the second innings of Kandy at 194 for nine and set 437 for Bangladesh to win the series, reports UNB.

Bangladesh never won a Test chasing more than 215 runs. The highest successful chase in Tests is 418, which was scored by West Indies in 2003 against Australia. It means Bangladesh have to make a world record to win this game.

Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka from the front by hitting yet another fifty in the series. He fell prey as Saif Hassan’s maiden Test wicket after scoring 66 in the second innings which helped Sri Lanka past the 400-run mark as their lead.

Angelo Mathews departed early in the morning but Dhananjaya de Silva added 41 in a quick move.