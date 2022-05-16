Tamim-Joy take control after Nayeem six-wicket haul

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Mamudul Hasan Joy gave Bangladesh an ideal start to their first innings, as the hosts ended the second day of the first Test on 76 without losing any wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Tamim and Joy remained unbeaten on 39 and 31 respectively, as the Tigers ended the day trailing the tourists by 321 runs.

Sri Lanka tried four bowlers but couldn’t make any inroads in the 19 overs they bowled in the third session. The Bangladeshi opening duo scored fluently and maintained a run-rate of 4.00 till stumps.