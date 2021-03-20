Tamim rues ‘too many soft dismissals’

Trent Boult took four while James Neesham and Mitchell Santner accounted for two dismissals each as New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI on Saturday, reports Indian news agency ANI.

The Kiwis took just 21.2 overs to seal the game after the hosts' bowlers ran riot to bundle Bangladesh out for 131 in the first ODI. Chasing a paltry score of 132, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls stitched a 54-run stand for the first wicket within six overs to dismantle Bangladesh bowling. Taskin Ahmed provided the visitors the first breakthrough when he removed Guptill.

But Nicholls and Devon Conway again brought up a partnership worth more than 50 runs as New Zealand reached triple figures. But just at the cusp of the win, Hasan Mahmud ended Conway's sluggish knock.