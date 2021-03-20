Cricket

Bangladesh Down Under

Tamim rues ‘too many soft dismissals’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan is bolwed during the first ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan is bolwed during the first ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021AFP

Trent Boult took four while James Neesham and Mitchell Santner accounted for two dismissals each as New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI on Saturday, reports Indian news agency ANI.

The Kiwis took just 21.2 overs to seal the game after the hosts' bowlers ran riot to bundle Bangladesh out for 131 in the first ODI. Chasing a paltry score of 132, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls stitched a 54-run stand for the first wicket within six overs to dismantle Bangladesh bowling. Taskin Ahmed provided the visitors the first breakthrough when he removed Guptill.

But Nicholls and Devon Conway again brought up a partnership worth more than 50 runs as New Zealand reached triple figures. But just at the cusp of the win, Hasan Mahmud ended Conway's sluggish knock.

Advertisement

However, New Zealand had plenty of overs to get over the line and the hosts seal the match in the 22nd over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier put in to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Tamim Iqbal in the fifth over.

The Bangladesh captain was off to a flying start as he smashed a six in the third ball of the match. But it was Boult who had the last laugh as he trapped him in front of stumps.

Since then, Bangladesh batsmen struggled to leave a mark as New Zealand seamers kept on taking wickets at regular intervals from both ends.

Only Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim managed to score past 20 runs mark as Bangladesh was all out for 131 in 41.5 overs. Mahmudullah was the highest scorer with 27. Boult bagged 4 wickets for 27.

In a post-match reaction, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said, “I thought there were too many soft dismissals. No doubt they bowled really well, but we have ourselves to blame.”

“We take pride in our batting and that was nowhere near enough. We had a couple of days here. I cannot complain about our preparation. It's not new to us, we know what to expect.”

Tamim, however, hoped to put up a better performance.

Praising young debutant Mahedi Hasan, the Tiger captain said, “… especially the first shot was nice, I would have loved for him to continue. He bowled well today, he showed character.”

Advertisement
Read more from Cricket

More News

Boult, Guptill power New Zealand to emphatic win over Bangladesh

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls (R) and Will Young (L) walk from the field after their win during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021

Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

Players from Bangladesh and the Sri Lanka congratulate one another at the end of the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test, which ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 4 February 201

Bangladesh crawl to 131 as Boult bags four

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (R) walks from the field after being bowled as New Zealand players celebrate during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021

Great opportunity to do something no Bangladeshi side has done: Domingo

Bangladesh Team’s practice session on 18 March at University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand