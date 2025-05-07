India-Pakistan conflict: BCB concerned about Nahid, Rishad’s safety in Pakistan

Suddenly, the safety issue of the two players has become a matter of concern for the BCB.

Following an armed attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, India launched missile strikes at six locations in Pakistan late Tuesday night, killing at least eight people and injuring 35. In response, Pakistan carried out retaliatory strikes later that same night.

In this context, Prothom Alo contacted BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon to know about the steps it has taken to ensure safety of the two Bangladeshi cricketers.