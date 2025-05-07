India-Pakistan conflict: BCB concerned about Nahid, Rishad’s safety in Pakistan
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) granted no objection certificates (NOCs) to three cricketers to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year.
Among them, Litton Das went to Pakistan but returned home due to injuries before the tournament began. However, Rishad Hossain, who is playing for Lahore Qalandars, and Nahid Rana, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi, are still in Pakistan.
Suddenly, the safety issue of the two players has become a matter of concern for the BCB.
Following an armed attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, India launched missile strikes at six locations in Pakistan late Tuesday night, killing at least eight people and injuring 35. In response, Pakistan carried out retaliatory strikes later that same night.
In this context, Prothom Alo contacted BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon to know about the steps it has taken to ensure safety of the two Bangladeshi cricketers.
“We have spoken to the players and also with the Bangladesh High Commissioner there. We are also in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They (Rishad and Nahid) are currently safe,” the BCB CEO said.
BCB, however, remains “concerned” about their security, Nizamuddin added.
When asked whether efforts would be made to bring them back immediately, he said, “It will depend on the situation. This development just occurred. We don’t yet have a clear understanding of how things will unfold.”
Rishad Hossain has played five matches in this year’s PSL and picked up nine wickets. Fast bowler Nahid Rana, who traveled to Pakistan after playing his debut Test against Zimbabwe, is yet to take the field.
Bangladesh is also scheduled to play five T20Is against Pakistan this month. Preparations have been ongoing for three days in Mirpur.
However, uncertainty arose whether the series will proceed as planned or will be shifted somewhere else.
No final decision has been made yet regarding the matter, Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon added.