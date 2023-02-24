Australia skipper Cummins pulls out of third India Test

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins on Friday pulled out of the third Test against India after flying home mid-tour to spend time with his seriously ill mother.

Former captain Steve Smith will temporarily replace Cummins as skipper, with Australia scrambling to save face following two heavy losses in a nightmare start to the tour.

The loss will deprive Australia of their leading pace bowler and is the latest blow to a side depleted by injuries. Cummins is currently ranked in third place on the International Cricket Council’s Test bowling rankings.