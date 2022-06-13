The ‘third coming’ of captain Shakib

The overused English proverb ‘history repeats itself’ became applicable in Shakib Al Hasan’s case when he began his second tenure as Bangladesh’s Test captain in 2018 against the same opponents at the same place where he had started his first term.

On 4 July, 2018, Bangladesh’s first Test of the two-match series against West Indies began at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Nine years before that, in July of 2009, Shakib became Bangladesh’s captain for the first out of the blue after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza fell injured at the St. Vincent Test against West Indies.

Coincidences like these are a plenty in cricket. But in Shakib’s case, history is set to repeat itself another time on 16 June when he will begin his third tenure as Bangladesh’s Test captain against the Caribbean side in the Caribbean islands.