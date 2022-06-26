They are punishing us: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said that his team is getting ‘punished’ by West Indies for their poor batting.

The Tigers are in a less than favourable position after Day 2 of the Saint Lucia Test with West Indies sitting pretty on 340-5, leading Bangladesh by 106 runs.

Kyle Mayers, who had struck a remarkable double hundred on debut to help West Indies chase down 398 in the second innings against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test last year, has once again emerged as Bangladesh’s biggest obstacle by bringing up his second Test ton against the same opponents.