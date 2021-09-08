Tigers must dig deep against resurgent Kiwis

Bangladesh’s cricketers will get their next shot Wednesday at completing the back-to-back series wins in T20Is against Australia and New Zealand, the two sides BCB has hosted during a pretty bare home leg of the 2021 cricketing calendar, squeezed in between a successful tour of Zimbabwe and next month’s ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Wednesday’s fourth T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the hosts ahead in the series by 2-1, will be the Tigers’ penultimate fixture before they turn up at the World Cup. Bangladesh, however, will have to go through the qualifying league preceding the tournament proper.