Tigers to face Pakistan for elusive victory in Test

Emboldened by the return of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh are keen to make a strong comeback when they take on visiting Pakistan in the second and series ending Test on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The match will start at 10:00am, reports BSS.

Shakib missed the three-match T20 series and the first Test due to hamstring injury he sustained during Bangladesh's Twenty20 World Cup campaign. Bangladesh lost all of those matches in absence of him.

If Pakistan wins this Test, they would inflict series whitewash on Bangladesh.

The star all-rounder was on his way to make a comeback in the first Test, only to be sidelined after failing to pass the fitness test. Bangladesh were thumped by eight wickets in the first Test despite taking a 44-run lead.