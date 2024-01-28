Debutant Hartley stars as England stun India in opening Test

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley took seven wickets as England pulled off a dramatic 28-run upset win over India on day four of the opening Test on Sunday.

Chasing 231 for victory, India were bowled out for 202 in the final over of an extended third session of play in Hyderabad, as Hartley got Mohammed Siraj stumped with his left-arm spin to trigger celebrations from the England camp.

Ollie Pope stood out with his 196 to bring England bouncing back from being 190 behind at the start of their second innings to lead the five-match series 1-0.

Hartley, who got his five-wicket haul after he bowled wicketkeeper-batsman K.S. Bharat, kept coming back to return figures of 7-62 and a match tally of nine wickets.

