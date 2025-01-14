Jessy first Bangladeshi woman umpire to officiate matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named Bangladesh's Shathira Jakir Jessy as one the umpires amongst 20 match officials to stand in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

Jessy was the first female umpire appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and most recently stood at the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup, having previously represented her country as a bowler.

"Trailblazing Bangladeshi umpire Shathira Jakir Jessy is among 20 match officials appointed to stand in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia," the ICC said in a press release Monday.