Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furore

“If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, I definitely would,” he told reporters. “To see how much has played out since then it’s been a little bit surprising.

“There’s been some nasty stuff been said but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported, I think the whole group does.

“From Australia, I still think we’ve got lots of fans and from England, I don’t think we’ve made any, but we probably didn’t lose any either.”

Pretending to hold the ball and other forms of ‘fake fielding’ that might deceive a batsman are outlawed.