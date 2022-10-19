India won’t go to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and the prestigious tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

Pakistan are set to host the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 followed by the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

But the BCCI secretary on Tuesday completely dismissed any chance of India travelling to Pakistan for the event and said that the Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue.