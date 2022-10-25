Hasan Mahmud: Inconspicuously brilliant

The media and cricket fans in Bangladesh are often accused of building up a young player with potential too early in his career, only to drag him down from the pedestal the moment the performance graph goes south.

This accusation is not without merit. The list of young players losing their way after a blazing start to their careers is already very long in Bangladesh cricket.

In such a cricketing culture, it’s surprising that a fast bowler like Hasan Mahmud is still pretty much flying under the radar.