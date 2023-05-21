I’m not thinking about the World Cup: Hasan Mahmud

If I talk about the recent Ireland series, the wicket in Chelmsford was really good. But due to the condition, there was also a decent amount of swing available. I can swing the ball both ways. That made my job easier. When I realised that I can swing the ball and also control it, it gave me a lot of confidence. The white ball swings only in the first three-four overs, I tried to make use of that. After that in the middle overs I just try to bowl according to the field. And in the slog overs, my only goal is to concede as little as possible. That’s how I bowled. I mixed up yorkers and slower deliveries or bowled wide yorkers and slowers. I tried to bowl to either concede a single or bowl a dot every ball.