Afif, Naim return to ODI squad, Rony, Yasir dropped

Opener Mohammad Naim and middle-order batsman Afif Hossain returned to the 50-over setup alongside Taskin Ahmed as they have been included in the 15-man squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan next month.
Naim last played an ODI in May 2021 and has not played an international match since last year’s August. Afif lost his place in the side after the home ODI series against England in March.
Taskin also returned to the ODI side after recovering from an injury.
To make way for them, Rony Talukdar, Yasir Ali and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, who were part of the Ireland series, have been axed.
The three-match series will take place on 5-11 July at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossian and Mohammad Naim.