Afif, Naim return to ODI squad, Rony, Yasir dropped

Opener Mohammad Naim and middle-order batsman Afif Hossain returned to the 50-over setup alongside Taskin Ahmed as they have been included in the 15-man squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan next month.

Naim last played an ODI in May 2021 and has not played an international match since last year’s August. Afif lost his place in the side after the home ODI series against England in March.