Bangladesh women clinch ODI series against Pakistan

They reached the 100-run mark in 28th over when Fargana reached her 10th ODI half century. The stand was ultimately dislodged in the final ball of the 35th over when the right-handed batter was trapped in front by Nashra Sandhu for 62 playing 113 balls.

Murshida got out two overs later by the same bowler having scored 54 off 106 balls. It was her second career fifty in the format.

The visitors might have found a glimpse of hope as Fahima Khatun was run out without opening the score and leaving her side on 128-1 but captain Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mustary made sure no more hiccups take place.

Nigar remained not out on 18 and Mostary on 19 as the pair added remaining 39 runs to clinch the match and series.