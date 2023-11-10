Bangladesh women clinch ODI series against Pakistan

Bangladesh Women Cricket team beat Pakistan in their third and final one-day internationals to clinch the series by 2-1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.
Bangladesh openers Fargana Haque and Murshida Khatun made a big 125-run stand to help the hosts chase 166 with 26 balls to spare.
The stand is the second highest in Bangladesh history and just two short of the one formed by Sharmin Akhter and Rumana Ahmed against South Africa back in 2017 at Cox’s Bazar.
This is, however, the best opening stand in the country's history. Only one other time a century opening stand was formed when Shukhtara Rahman and Sharmin Akhter did it against Ireland back in 2011.
With the win Bangladesh continued their impressive record at home as they drew level against powerful India 1-1 earlier in the year.
The chase of over 160 could be tricky in the slow and low wicket but the right-left combination of Fargana and Murshida started with a very cautious manner by picking up regular singles and occasional boundaries.
They reached the 100-run mark in 28th over when Fargana reached her 10th ODI half century. The stand was ultimately dislodged in the final ball of the 35th over when the right-handed batter was trapped in front by Nashra Sandhu for 62 playing 113 balls.
Murshida got out two overs later by the same bowler having scored 54 off 106 balls. It was her second career fifty in the format.
The visitors might have found a glimpse of hope as Fahima Khatun was run out without opening the score and leaving her side on 128-1 but captain Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mustary made sure no more hiccups take place.
Nigar remained not out on 18 and Mostary on 19 as the pair added remaining 39 runs to clinch the match and series.
If the Bangladesh innings was about two openers, the Pakistan one was basically about one. Sidra Ameen came to open the batting and remained not out on 84 as her side finished on 166-9.
Her opening partner Sadaf Shams (31) was the only other batter to get past the 20-run mark as the visitors struggled since their opening stand ended on 65.
Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter, who opened the bowling from one side, picked up three wickets conceding just 26 runs. Rabeya Khan got two wickets bowling leg spin.
With the series win Bangladesh completed a double rubber as they won the T20 series 2-1 as well.