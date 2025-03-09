Unfinished business for India in Champions Trophy final, says Gill

India's Shubman Gill on Saturday said the team will look to win the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand to get over their 2023 ODI World Cup title defeat.

The final on Sunday in Dubai will decide the winner of the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

"I am quite excited," vice-captain Gill told reporters. "My second ICC event for team India and second final. The last time which we couldn't do, we will try to do it this time."