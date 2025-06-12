Miraz named new ODI captain for Bangladesh national cricket team

Bangladesh is now following a three-captain strategy across formats in cricket. After appointing Litton Das as the T20I captain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now selected Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain for the One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Nazmul Hossain, who was already leading the team in Test cricket, has also been officially given a one-year extension in that role. A source within the BCB had first confirmed Miraz’s appointment as the new ODI captain to Prothom Alo. Later, the BCB officially announced the news through a press release.