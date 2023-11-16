Kohli ‘the best and getting better’: Williamson

India piled up 397-4 with Kohli hitting a record-setting 50th one-day international hundred before being dismissed for 117 and Shreyas Iyer making 105.

Mohammed Shami then took a sensational 7-57 under the Wankhede Stadium floodlights as New Zealand, the losing finalists at the last two World Cups, and 2019 semi-final conquerors of India, were bowled out for 327.

A world-class batsman in his own right, Williamson paid tribute to Kohli, who surpassed the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar as the retired India great looked on from the stands at his old home ground.

“That’s something quite special, I think if you play 50 games, some people would call that a great career,” said Williamson.

“But to get 50 hundreds...and not just that, actually the way he goes about it, it’s actually about winning games for his team.”