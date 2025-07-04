England in Deep trouble after India captain Gill's superb double century

India captain Shubman Gill scored a superb maiden, record-breaking Test double-century before stand-in fast bowler Akash Deep took England in consecutive balls at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Gill's commanding 269 was the cornerstone of India's first-innings 587 on the second day of the second Test. England were 77-3 at stumps -- a huge deficit of 510 runs.

Deep only played because India rested Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler who is only due to play in three games in this five-match series to minimise the effects of a back injury.

The 28-year-old Deep conceded 12 runs in his first over, but his second was a double-wicket maiden that left England faltering at 13-2.

He had Ben Duckett, fresh from a superb 149 in England's five-wicket win in the first Test at Headingley, edging to third slip. Gill capped his already brilliant day by holding a fine catch.

Next ball Ollie Pope fell for a golden duck when he nicked Deep to second slip, with KL Rahul clinging on at the second attempt. Joe Root survived the hat-trick delivery.