India captain Gill’s hundred repels England on day 1

Shubman Gill led from the front once more with a second hundred in as many matches as India captain to keep England at bay at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Gill’s 114 not out was the cornerstone of India’s 310-5 at stumps on the first day of the second Test, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing a typically entertaining 87.

India lost two wickets in quick succession to be 211-5 but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) helped Gill avoid a further collapse in an unbroken stand of 99.