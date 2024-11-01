Jadeja, Sundar help India bowl out New Zealand for 235

Jadeja bagged 5-65 with his left-arm spin. Off-spinner Sundar took four -- including the final two batsmen, Mitchell and Ajaz Patel -- to wrap up the innings in 65.4 overs in the final session.

Mitchell, who reached his fifty before tea, attempted to anchor the innings after an 87-run fourth-wicket stand with Young before Sundar got him out.

Jadeja struck regular blows and took two wickets in one over twice in the innings to register his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.