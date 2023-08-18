Tanzid dreams of winning another World Cup

Tanzid Hasan’s press conference had just ended at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. The reporters were sharing thoughts of the 22-year-old’s first press conference as a member of the national team. “He spoke pretty well, didn’t he?” one of them quipped.

In the 10-minute-long press conference, Tanzid expressed how he is feeling after earning his maiden call-up to the national team. He spoke about his natural attacking batting style. As his nickname is ‘Tamim’, he also had to field questions about Tamim Iqbal. Tanzid answered all of those questions with a lot of maturity.

However, his comfort in front of the media wasn’t that surprising. Tanzid was a member of the World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team. He has been handling the media since his days in age-level cricket. Other members of that team are similarly adept at communication with the media.