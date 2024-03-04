Bangladesh decide to bowl first against Sri Lanka

In a pre-match presser on Sunday, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said he wants his team to focus on the game keeping the past rivalries behind. “I expect this to be a very competitive series between two good sides. What happened in the past, for me, that’s history, now it’s gone. I think what we have to do is, certainly from our perspective, to concentrate on what’s in front of us. And remember what we’re aiming for.”

He, however, considered the visitors as favourites in the T20 series.

On the other hand, Najmul Hossain Shanto, as a full time captain of the Tigers, sets his goal to lead Bangladesh to claim a big trophy, something which is still missing.