WPL hailed as ‘game-changing’ for women’s cricket

Indian cricket administrators and pundits on Monday hailed the Women’s Premier League as a huge success after the inaugural tournament ended in fireworks with the Mumbai Indians winning the trophy in front of a huge crowd.

Franchise and media rights for the women’s version of the Indian Premier League sold for around $700 million, making it the second-most lucrative domestic women’s sports competition after US professional basketball.

Mumbai beat the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thrilling final on Sunday to conclude the three-week Twenty20 extravaganza of the newest addition to women’s cricket.