Mustafiz takes six as Bangladesh restrict USA to 104

Mustafizur’s onslaught started in the next over as he got Jahangir for 20-ball 18.

The USA could not recover from the double blow and lost losing wickets in regular intervals. Rishad Hossain bowled tight in middle overs as he conceded only seven runs in his stipulated four overs.

Mustafiz took two wickets in the last over to confirm his career best figure and restrict the hosts to 104 for 9.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad and Shakib Al Hasan took one wicket apiece.

Although the match becomes a dead-rubber with the USA already won the 3-match series, Bangladesh players will look for a consolation win before their T20 World Cup campaign starts on 8 June.

Bangladesh put a dismal show with bat and bowl and were defeated by the associate nation by margins of 5 wickets and 6 runs respectively in the first two matches.