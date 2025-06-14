Test Championship final: Markram takes South Africa to brink of glory

Aiden Markram's superb century on Friday left South Africa on the brink of a dramatic victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia after decades of heartbreak in major tournaments.

South Africa reached the close on the third day at Lord's on 213-2 in their second innings, needing just 69 runs to win, with eight wickets still standing.

Opener Markram, dismissed for a duck in the first innings, was 102 not out and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 65 despite spending most of his innings limping with a hamstring injury.

The pair have shared an unbroken stand of 143 as South Africa pursue what will be, if they achieve it, the second-highest successful run chase in a Test at Lord's.

The highest chase at the London ground is the 344-1, requiring 342, made by the West Indies against England in 1984.

But South Africa, whose last International Cricket Council title came at the 1998 ICC Knockout, have such a long history of folding under pressure that their fans will take nothing for granted against serial winners and WTC title-holders Australia.