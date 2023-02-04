Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL

After restricting Chattogram to 156-7, Comilla however couldn't show the aggressive attitude with willow which could boost their run rate. But they eventually won it with an over to spare, thanks to Rizwan's 47 ball-61. The Pakistan star’s knock was studded with five fours and two sixes.
Shykat Ali, who replaced injured Liton Das in opening position for this match, showed the urgency to boost the run rate but pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury got rid of him cheaply for 15 and then medium pacer Ziaur Rahman dealt a double blow, taking out captain Imrul Kayes (15) and Johnson Charles (9).
Their dismissals in quick space, forced Comilla to adopt safety first approach. Rizwan, accompanied by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, added 76-run for the fourth wicket stand to help the side close in on victory.
Mrittunjoy returned to his second spell to break the partnership, undoing Rizwan with an extra bounce. Mosaddek then serenely drove the side to the victory, hitting 37 not out off 27 with three fours and one six.
Earlier, after electing to bat first, Chattogram managed to go past 150-run mark thanks to Afif Hossain and Usman Khan as the duo helped the side recover from a precarious 6-2, sharing 88-run for the third wicket stand.
Afif hammered highest 66 off 49 with six fours and two sixes while Usman added 41 ball-52 with four fours and three sixes.
Shykat Ali broke through, getting the better of Usman Khan and sparked a mini collapse that saw Chattogram losing four wickets for 17 runs including Afif. That collapse however turned to be the deciding factor eventually.
Tanvir Islam and Hasan bagged two wickets apiece for Comilla.