Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL

Mohammad Rizwan struck his fourth fifty in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as Comilla Victorians grabbed an easy six-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports BSS.

This was Comilla's seventh straight victory after losing the first three matches in a row.

But despite that amazing winning streak, Comilla is yet to go past Fortune Barishal by net run rate, meaning they still sit at the third position, with 14 points like Barishal from 10 matches. Sylhet Strikers as usually remains at top with 16 points.