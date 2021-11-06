Van der Dussen's 94 fires South Africa to 189-2 against England

Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94 to steer South Africa to 189 for two against England in their bid to seal a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa need to restrict England to 131 or fewer in this Super 12 contest in Sharjah to improve their run-rate and edge out Australia who thrashed West Indies by eight wickets in the first match of the day.