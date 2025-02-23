India bowl out Pakistan for 241 after Shakeel-Rizwan stand

Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan hit gritty knocks to help Pakistan to 241 all out against arch-rivals India in a key Champions Trophy clash on Sunday in Dubai.

Defending champions Pakistan elected to bat first in the Group A match which is a 'must-win' for them after they lost to New Zealand in the 50-over tournament opener on Wednesday.

A defeat to India, who won their first match against Bangladesh, will severely dent Pakistan's chances of making the semi-finals.

They stuttered after the left-handed Shakeel, who hit 62, and Rizwan, who made 46, added 104 together in a slow but solid third-wicket partnership.

But a late cameo by left-hander Khushdil Shah boosted the Pakistan total on what seems like a sluggish pitch.