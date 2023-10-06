We know the strength and weakness of all Bangladesh players: Shahidi

A couple of months back, they won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh by 2-1 and that too in Bangladesh's own backyard but in Asia Cup, they suffered a crushing defeat to the Tigers. Afghanistan indeed couldn’t beat Bangladesh in any ICC tournament but this time they are upbeat about the chance.

"As you know that our players played a lot in IPL and also other players who didn't play IPL, also played in these conditions because India was our home. So, we know about the conditions and we will take that advantage with us throughout the tournament," Shahidi said.

"We played a lot against Bangladesh. Sometimes we won, sometimes they won. In Asia Cup, they beat us in the last game that we played with them - but we are totally ready here and we have had meetings, we prepare ourselves and we know them very well so we will play accordingly and we will try our best as a team to bounce back in this game against them."