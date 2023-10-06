Bangladesh eye 'realistic' semi-final spot: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head into their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on Saturday with coach Chandika Hathurusingha saying a place in the semi-finals is a "realistic" goal for his side.

Hathurusingha was criticised by former captain Tamim Iqbal for a lack of ambition when he said in a recent interview that those who talked about Bangladesh winning the World Cup should "wake up".

But he told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Friday: "We all want to win the World Cup but as you rightly asked me, realistically if we win four to five games, we give ourselves a chance to get into the semi-final of the knockout stage -- that's our first aim."