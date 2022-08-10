Bangladesh sent to bat, Ebadot debuts in ODIs

This is also the 400th match in the 50-over format for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh made two changes in the playing XI in a bid to avert conceding their first ODI clean sweep at the hands of Zimbabwe in over 21 years.
Pacer Ebadot Hossain is making his ODI debut for Bangladesh. Ebadot has already played 17 Tests for Bangladesh but this will be his first match in limited-overs cricket for the Tigers.
Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who missed out the second ODI due to a niggle, has come back to the playing XI.
Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been dropped from the XI.
Teams
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain
Zimbabwe:
T Marumani, T Kaitano, I Kaia, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), C Madande (wk), T Munyonga, B Evans, TL Chivanga, VM Nyauchi, R Ngarava