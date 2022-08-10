Cricket

Bangladesh-Zimbabwe 3rd ODI

Bangladesh sent to bat, Ebadot debuts in ODIs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Ebadot Hossain
Ebadot HossainProthom Alo

Bangladesh have been sent to bat first in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Bangladesh have already lost the series after losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series. The Tigers will be playing for pride and to save themselves from the ignominy of a clean-sweep.

This is also the 400th match in the 50-over format for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh made two changes in the playing XI in a bid to avert conceding their first ODI clean sweep at the hands of Zimbabwe in over 21 years.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain is making his ODI debut for Bangladesh. Ebadot has already played 17 Tests for Bangladesh but this will be his first match in limited-overs cricket for the Tigers.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who missed out the second ODI due to a niggle, has come back to the playing XI.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been dropped from the XI.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

Zimbabwe:

T Marumani, T Kaitano, I Kaia, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), C Madande (wk), T Munyonga, B Evans, TL Chivanga, VM Nyauchi, R Ngarava

