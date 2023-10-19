India trounce Bangladesh in the World Cup

Bangladesh got bad news in the morning as they had to take the field without their skipper Shakib Al Hasan but their openers made a solid start after stand-in skipper Najmul Hasan won the toss.

After a record breaking 93-run opening stand, Bangladesh lost the way in the middle before Mahmudullah played a late cameo to help his side post 256-9.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan were very careful initially as they scored just ten runs off the first five overs. But they started accelerating and added 53 runs in next five overs without losing any wicket.

Tanzid, who struggled in the first three matches, reached his fifty in the 14th over and the pair scored the highest ever opening stand in World Cups for Bangladesh. Mehrab Hossain and Shahriar Hossain formed a 69-run stand during Bangladesh’s historic win against Pakistan back in 1999.

But Tanzim was trapped in front by Kuldeep Yadav in the next over scoring 51 off 43 when the score was 93.

Ravindra Jadeja got rid of Najmul Hossain in the same fashion for eight when the score was 110. Bangladesh decided to send Mehidy Hasan Miraz and he got out for just three leaving the side on 129-3.

The loss of wickets in the other end might create pressure on Litton and he decided to play a rash shot. The right-hander who seemed to return in form tried to whack Kuldeep over the long-off boundary to be caught by Shubman Gill. Litton scored 66 off 82 and Bangladesh reduced to 137-4 in the 28th over.