New Zealand seek to emulate All Blacks at Cricket World Cup

Kane Williamson said the legacy of the All Blacks inspires New Zealand's cricketers as he prepares to return from a long injury layoff to captain the team at the World Cup.

New Zealand have won their opening two matches in India in the absence of their skipper, who injured his knee while playing in the Indian Premier League in late March.

The Black Caps face Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday in their third match of the tournament.

"It's been quite a journey but largely a good one that's had some really good progress and you know I've said a number of times, really excited to be named in the World Cup squad, be sitting here now and really excited at the prospect of tomorrow," he said on Thursday.

The Black Caps have never won the World Cup, though they came agonisingly close in 2019, beaten by an England team who had scored more boundaries in the match.