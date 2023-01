Jaker Ali’s cameo at the end of the innings pushed Comilla Victorians to 164-6 in 20 overs against Dhaka Dominators in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Jaker’s unbeaten 20 off 10 balls after Johnson Charles and Khushdil Shah’s 32 and 30-run knocks respectively helped Comilla score 100 runs in the last 10 overs.