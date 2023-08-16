Mahmudullah’s Asia Cup omission and the ‘emotion merchants’ on Facebook

#Mahmudullah

#BringBackMahmadullah

#JusticeforMahmudullah

Since 12 August, when chief selector Minhajul Abedin announced the 17-man Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup, these three hashtags have been making rounds on different social media in Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah, the former Bangladesh captain, was left out of the squad for the Asia Cup. And in all fairness, his omission from the squad should not have been too much of a surprise to anyone.

The veteran all-rounder wasn’t a part of Bangladesh’s last three One-Day International (ODI) series. Although the selectors tried to soften the blow of omission for Mahmudullah and his fans by saying they have not dropped him but instead have rested him to try out some other players in the No.7 slot, but everyone could easily read between the lines.

So, when the inevitable happened, the fans of the 37-year-old all-rounder were understandably distraught. In a country where cricketers are hailed as heroes, seeing one of their biggest idols fall from grace was a hard pill to swallow.