Shakib eyes two points against Pakistan

“We are here to play the World Cup. Every match is as important as it gets. Tomorrow's match is no different to all other games that we have played or we will play in a few weeks' time. So, we'll take one game at a time. We don't think about anything else other than to be able to perform to the best of our ability for tomorrow's game and we want to do better than Pakistan so that we can win the match.”

Shakib even returned home for a day to practice with his childhood mentor Najmul Abedin before the Netherlands match but things went from bad to worse. However, the captain believed not only him but the whole team had much to show in the remainder of the tournament.

“I think more than me, the whole team talked about what we need to do. There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That's an important target I think we can set at this moment and to do that we have to win. We have no other options and that's what we would look to do.”