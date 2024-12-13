Pakistan Test team head coach Gillespie resigns

"I think there's always frustrations from time to time," Gillespie said, in an interview with Sky Sports during the second England Test. "It wasn't what I signed up for, I'll be completely honest."

After the England series, Gillespie served as white-ball coach on Pakistan's tour of Australia but was not given the job for the series in Zimbabwe.

Gillespie was reportedly not happy after the contract of his assistant Tim Nielsen was not renewed by the PCB.

Pakistan have a history of sacking coaches in the recent past. They have had six different coaches in all formats in the last four years.