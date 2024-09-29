Sports adviser asks Shakib to clear his position

Since then Shakib has once again become just a cricketer. But the question is - does Shakib himself think this way?

Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has requested Shakib to make things clear if he wants to end his Test career by playing against South Africa at home.

The youth and sports adviser Sunday made this remark while talking to newspersons at the labour and employment ministry.

“I think he (Shakib) has to clear his position, from the political perspective. He has to speak about his political stand. Mashrafe Bin Murtaza has already spoken about that. If there is any security risk from the people, actually, none can provide security against that. Even Sheikh Hasina could not be provided with that security. She had to flee the country. I think the issue needs to be clarified from that position,” said Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.