Sports adviser asks Shakib to clear his position
Shakib Al Hasan has two identities. Firstly he is a cricket player, the best cricketer in the history of Bangladesh; secondly, he is a former member of parliament from Bangladesh Awami League.
Shakib was elected an MP from Magura-1 constituency in the 7 January election this year.
But his career as an MP identity came to an early and abrupt halt as the government of Sheikh Hasina was ousted in the student-people movement on 5 August.
Since then Shakib has once again become just a cricketer. But the question is - does Shakib himself think this way?
Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has requested Shakib to make things clear if he wants to end his Test career by playing against South Africa at home.
The youth and sports adviser Sunday made this remark while talking to newspersons at the labour and employment ministry.
“I think he (Shakib) has to clear his position, from the political perspective. He has to speak about his political stand. Mashrafe Bin Murtaza has already spoken about that. If there is any security risk from the people, actually, none can provide security against that. Even Sheikh Hasina could not be provided with that security. She had to flee the country. I think the issue needs to be clarified from that position,” said Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.
Speaking about Shakib’s security, the adviser said, “We have to remember that Shakib Al Hasan has two identities. He is a player and his political identity. He contested the election from Awami League. People have mixed reactions on the two identities. We will surely provide him security as a player. We will provide that when he comes to the country.”
He further said the state is compelled to provide security to every citizen and they will do that.
A source close to Shakib, however, said he is confident that spectators won’t harass him on the field and he would say adieu to Test cricket winning the applause of the spectators once again at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Asif Mahmud also hinted at being lenient about the murder case filed against Shakib Al Hasan at Adabor police station in the capital. “We have said about the murder case filed against him, the law ministry said, his name will be dropped from the case if he had no involvement.”
But if the people have grievances against Shakib due to his political identities, Shakib himself will have to work to ameliorate that, remarked Asif Mahmud.
“There are five constables and one gunman to ensure my security. Will these 5-6 people ensure my security if 100 million people have grievances against me? In that case I myself will have to speak up to ameliorate their grievances,” he pointed out.
His only worry is - whether he would be able to return to his family in the US after playing the match. If he is stopped at the airport immigration as there is a case filed against him!