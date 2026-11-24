Marques Ackerman hit a dazzling 150 as South Africa batted themselves into a powerful position on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Wiaan Mulder also hit a century, making 100 in a South African total of 494 for seven, a massive 403 runs ahead of Bangladesh's first innings total of 91.

Ackerman thrashed his runs off just 138 balls, continuing a remarkable start to his Test career by the 30-year-old left-hander, who has made 470 runs in his first six Test innings, scored at close to a run a ball.