Jadeja strikes again in WTC final but Australia still extend lead

Ravindra Jadeja took his third wicket of the innings but Australia remained in command of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Saturday.

Australia were 201-6 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day, a lead of 374 runs, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey 41 not out and Mitchell Starc unbeaten on 11.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja, getting sharp turn on a wearing pitch, had miserly figures of 3-45 from 18 overs.