Top order fails again as Bangladesh reduced to 90-3 at lunch

Bangladesh reached 90-3 at lunch on Day 1 of the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after their top order failed miserably once again at Galle International Cricket Club Tuesday.

In what looked like absolutely a batting paradise, Bangladesh faltered against Sri Lankan debutant Tharindu Rathnayake, the left-arm spinner took two wickets in two balls on his debut to cause havoc on Bangladesh’s batting line-up.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who averaged almost 55 against Sri Lanka in Test format, batted serenely to see off the session.