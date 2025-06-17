1st Test
Top order fails again as Bangladesh reduced to 90-3 at lunch
Bangladesh reached 90-3 at lunch on Day 1 of the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after their top order failed miserably once again at Galle International Cricket Club Tuesday.
In what looked like absolutely a batting paradise, Bangladesh faltered against Sri Lankan debutant Tharindu Rathnayake, the left-arm spinner took two wickets in two balls on his debut to cause havoc on Bangladesh’s batting line-up.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who averaged almost 55 against Sri Lanka in Test format, batted serenely to see off the session.
Shanto was batting on 25 with Mushfiqur on 20 at the first interval of the day.
Shanto won the toss and didn’t hesitate to bat first but that was not vindicated as Sri Lanka got the first breakthrough in just fifth over by removing Anamul Haque Bijoy.
After struggling to get off the mark, Bijoy finally edged a fuller length delivery of pacer Asitha Fernando for a 10 ball-duck.
Mominul Haque, the only other Bangladeshi batter apart from Mushfiqur to have averaged 50 against Sri Lanka, began fluently, hitting Fernando a couple of boundaries.
Shadman Islam, the opener who seemed to have settled his position after the retirement of Tamim Iqbal, played cautiously when Mominul was on song.
But the introduction of Rathnayake proved to be costly for Bangladesh.
Rathnayake struck twice in two balls across two overs to get the better of those to batters, who looked solid in approach.
He spun one past Shadman viciously to take the outside edge, ending his 14 off 53 before finding the edge of Mominul.
Mominul who was dropped on 21 in the bowling of the same bowler tried to cut a delivery that was not close enough, resulting in a catch as Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva completed a tumbling catch to remove him on 33 ball-29, a knock studded with four boundaries.
Rathnayake, however, ended the morning session with 2-52.