We’ll show better results on Pakistan pitches: Hathurusingha

“Batting has been a concern for a while, but not for one reason. We play on result oriented wickets back home. Sometimes 250 is a winning score in those pitches. Obviously when you play on these pitches, the batters have a tough time,” he told the reporters in Rawalpindi, the venue of Bangladesh’s first Test against Pakistan.

“I hope the pitches in Pakistan generally favour batting. It is a good contest between bat and ball. We will show better results on these pitches.”

Pakistan which had already announced the first XI for the opening Test didn’t keep any spinner in the squad. It’s the first time in 28 years that they will go into any match without any spinner.

Their strategy suggested that the pitch might be fast-bowling favourable.

However, Hathurusingha was unfazed by it, saying that they have also developed a good fast bowling attack, which can test Pakistan batters.