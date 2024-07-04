Sea of fans gathers in Mumbai to welcome World Cup winning India team

Team India, the T20 World Cup champions, landed in Mumbai to a heroic welcome for the victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhade Stadium.

A sea of fans are present at the Marine Drive to welcome the team which displayed grit, determination, resilence to win the World Cup in West Indies. India is the first team to lift the prestigious title by remaining undefeated in the tournament.

A felicitation ceremony will be held in Wankhade Stadium following the victory parade.

Indian T20I vice-captain Hardik Pandya was seen holding the trophy in his hands when the team came out of the Mumbai airport.

Fans had also gathered in large numbers outside the airport to express their admiration for the the Men in Blue.