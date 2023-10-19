Najmul out, Bangladesh lose 2nd wicket

Najmul out for eight
Last ball of the 20th over, Jadeja turned the ball into the left-handed batter and the umpire gave leg before. Bangladesh 110-2.
Bangladesh 103-1 after 18 overs
Jadeja introduced as the seventh bowler and conceded five in his first over
Tanzim gets out for 51
over 14.4: Chinaman Kuldeep bowls over the wicket against the left-handed batter who tried to sweep and missed. The ball would hit the middle stamp according to replay. Good decision from batters not to take a review. Bangladesh 93-1 after 14.4 overs
Tanzid gets maiden fifty
Tanzid picked his eighth boundary of the innings (fifth four) when he lofted over short cover and in the next ball, fourth of the 14th over, pushes to cover for a single to reach the landmark. Litton scores a single in the next ball. Bangladesh 90-0 after 14 overs.
Kuldeep concedes nine of the over
Litton, who started slowly, struck his fifth four of the innings in this over to reach 35 as Bangladesh on 82-0 after 13 overs.
Opening stand record for Bangladesh
Bangladesh reach 70 without loss and break the 24-year long record of highest opening stand in World Cup. Shahriar Hossain and Mehrab Hossain knitted a 69-run stand during their historic win against Pakistan back in 1999.
Kuldeep gives five in his first over
Bangladesh 68-0 after 11 overs
Bangladesh 63-0 after 10 overs
Thakur concedes 16 in his first over
6,4, 6 for Tanzid
Tanzid took on the new bowler Shardul Thakur. Hit the second ball for six over backward square leg, third ball for four through mid on and next ball a lovely lofted extra cover drive for maximum
Pandya off the field, Kohli to finish the over
After a lengthy treatment, Pandya left the field with pain. Bangladesh
Consecutive boundaries for Litton
Pandya introduced to attack in the ninth over. Third ball, Litton danced down the track to lift the ball over cover for four and the next ball he played a perfect straight drive for another four.
Tanzid scores another boundary
Tanzid comes down the track again and played a Tendulkar like straight drive past the bowler for four. Bangladesh 37-0.
Wide from Bumrah
Bumrah balls a high bouncer through the leg side
Tanzid hits four
Tanzid comes down the wicket against Siraj and puts the ball to offside boundary. Bangladesh 32-0 after 7.2 overs.
Tanzid strikes six!
The last bowl of the seventh over, Bumrah pitched short and Tanzid hooked to fine leg. Bangladesh 27-0 after seven overs
Litton breaks shackle by hitting two fours
The right-hander took on Siraj in the sixth over
Litton gets his first run in 14th ball
Tanzid adds two more runs to end the over. Bangladesh 10-0 after five overs
Litton yet to get off the mark
He has played 12 balls
Bumrah bowls maiden
Liton fails to score any run in the third over
5-0 after 2 overs
Tanzid concedes five dot balls
Tanzid hits first boundary
Tanzid plays an aerial shot through cover in the first ball of Siraj. Bangladesh reach 5-0.
Just one run in the first over
Liton conceded three dot balls
Tanzim off the mark in the third ball
After leaving the first two balls Tanzim picks a single through offside off Bumrah
Najmul Hossain will lead Bangladesh. Other than Shakib Bangladesh also dropped Taskin Ahmed as Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud are included in the eleven.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj