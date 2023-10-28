Shoriful dismisses O'Dowd

Baresi takes on Shoriful
Oldest player of the tournament, 39 years 178 days old Baresi hits two consecutive fours against Shoriful. Netherlands 23/2 after 4.4 overs
Ackermann hits four
First boundary in the innings from Ackermann. Netherlands reach 9/2 after 3 overs
O'Dowd out for a duck
Shoriful induces an edge off a good length delivery and Tanzid holds the flying ball at second slip. Netherlands 4/2.
Vikramjit out for 3
Over 1.4: Taskin bowls a fuller delivery, batter opened the face early and lobbed an easy catch to Shakib at mid-off. Netherlands 3/1.
Three off the first over
Just one scoring shot, a three from Vikramjit Singh of the fifth ball against Shoriful.
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 here at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
While the two teams are unfamiliar with one other and will face on neutral ground this time, they are in startlingly similar situations, with both of their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaigns on the verge of collapse.
Following their crushing 309-run loss to Australia, the Netherlands supplanted Bangladesh at the bottom of the standings, and little now separates the teams, even with England having slipped in between them.
Speaking at the time of the toss, Scott Edwards said, "We'll have a bat first, wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can score quick. The good thing is it is a quick turnaround, so we need to leave the loss behind. We've set high expectations on ourselves, we need to just focus on the games to come. Barring the last game, we've been playing a lot of good cricket. Two changes - Shariz coming in for Roelof."
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said, "We have to do better with batting and bowling, especially in the powerplay. If we can do that, the momentum will be with us. We've got a lot of Bangladeshis who have travelled across the border, plus in Kolkata, we speak the same language, and have a similar culture."
Squads
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.