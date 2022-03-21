West Indies hold out for test draw as England fall five wickets short

After stoically occupying the crease for almost 12 hours in scoring 160 from 489 balls in the first innings, he was there at the bitter end on Sunday, unconquered on 56, having spent all but about one hour on the field over five long days.
"The pitch at times with the harder ball was difficult, but I stuck to my plans, which was to play as straight and late as possible," Brathwaite said.
"I've put in a lot of work through the years and to do it at home for me is a pleasing feeling with my family here. I'm very happy and thankful."
Joe Root acknowledged the performance of his counterpart.
"Kraigg played brilliantly again," said the England captain.
A 282-run victory target was never a realistic possibility for West Indies in a contest that followed a remarkably similar trajectory to the first test.
England declared setting West Indies a winning target of 286 from 71 overs in that contest in Antigua which was ultimately drawn.
A week later England picked up three wickets inside 13 overs, and later got their fifth wicket when Leach had Jason Holder caught for a 24-ball duck in the 45th over, at which point the visitors must have fancied their chances.
However, wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, whose batting average is a respectable 26, proved a good foil for Brathwaite, surviving unbeaten on 30, as Leach and part-time spinner Dan Lawrence could not make another breakthrough.