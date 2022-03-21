West Indies hold out for test draw as England fall five wickets short

After stoically occupying the crease for almost 12 hours in scoring 160 from 489 balls in the first innings, he was there at the bitter end on Sunday, unconquered on 56, having spent all but about one hour on the field over five long days.

"The pitch at times with the harder ball was difficult, but I stuck to my plans, which was to play as straight and late as possible," Brathwaite said.

"I've put in a lot of work through the years and to do it at home for me is a pleasing feeling with my family here. I'm very happy and thankful."

Joe Root acknowledged the performance of his counterpart.

"Kraigg played brilliantly again," said the England captain.